FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Three pets died from an apartment fire along Swinney Avenue on Thursday afternoon.

Fort Wayne firefighters arrived to the 1400 block of Swinney Avenue just after 4 p.m. after receiving a call from someone who claimed their apartment was on fire. They found a fire that was venting out of the second floor of the complex.

Crews extinguished the fire in less than half an hour. No people were injured, but three pets perished from the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.