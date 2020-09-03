3 people hurt in crash with semi on US 224

VAN WERT COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – Three people were taken to area hospitals after a crash involving a semi on U.S. 224 Thursday morning.

At approximately 10:44 a.m., troopers from the Van Wert Post responded to an injury crash at the intersection of US 224 and Lincoln Highway. Responding troopers report that Donald Martin, Jr., 50, of Ohio City was driving a pickup truck traveling westbound on Lincoln Highway when he failed to stop at a stop sign and crashed into a semi.

The semi driver, Allen Shimp, 35, of Huntington, was traveling northbound on US 224 when Martin crashed into his semi. Martin’s pickup truck spun into the side of the semi and went off the right side of the road, according to the report.

Martin was flown to a Fort Wayne Hospital after suffering critical injuries, according to the report. Shimp was not injured in the crash.

Troopers report that two passengers in Martin’s pickup truck were also injured. Austin Heberling, 20, of Fremont, Ohio and Frank “Scottie” Morgan, 31, of Minster, Ohio were transported to area hospitals with serious injuries.

During the crash investigation, troopers closed the intersection at US 224 and Lincoln Highway for approximately two hours.

The crash is currently under investigation.