3 people, 2 dogs escape house fire

The fire was called out just before 10 a.m. Thursday.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fire investigators are trying to figure out what caused a home to catch fire Thursday morning.

Firefighters were called to the home on Liberty Street around 10 a.m.

Fort Wayne Fire Department Deputy Chief Adam O’ Connor told WANE 15 it started in the attic.

Three people and two dogs were inside the home at the time of the fire but were able to get out safely.

The home suffered moderate damage. Again no word on what caused the fire. O’ Connor says everyone was able to get out safely because the home had a working smoke detector.