Artist rendering of Union Street Market at Electric Works

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Union Street Market, the food court project in the Electric Works development, has added three new vendors.

Grabill Amish Pastries, Grabill Amish Deli, and Herculean Meal Prep have signed on to join the market, Electric Works officials announced Wednesday.

Electric Works said this about each concept:

Grabill Amish Pastries, from the owners of the Country Store in Grabill, will offer fresh-baked breads, handmade donuts and pastries, plus their signature Amish noodles.

Grabill Amish Deli will feature hot and cold sandwiches and their renowned Amish potato salad, plus a wide range of sliced meats and cheeses.

Herculean Meal Prep, which has a popular store at the Bottleworks Food Hall in Indianapolis, will offer prepared meals made with fresh and locally sourced ingredients ready to cook at home.

“Union Street Market continues to attract new merchants, adding strong concepts to a diverse mix of local food entrepreneurs,” said Ted Spitzer, Union Street Market’s director of planning and development.

Electric Works said Wednesday that space in Union Street Market was more than 75 percent leased.

The market plans to open in early November.

Also Wednesday, Electric Works announced it hired Katy Silliman as senior experience director to oversee operations at the market, and named Ermin Husidic as market director.

