DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Three people are injured from a two-vehicle accident in DeKalb County on Sunday.

According to police, the driver of a Nissan Sentra was traveling east on State Road 8 when he noticed his vehicle drifting over the road’s center line.

Slick road conditions caused the driver to lose control and hit a Ford F150 head on.

The Nissan’s two passengers, as well as the driver of the Ford were transported to local hospitals. The driver of the Nissan was not injured.