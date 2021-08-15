3 injured; 1 critically in crash south of downtown

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Three people were taken to a hospital after a car crash Sunday afternoon.

According to police, shortly after 2:15 p.m., FWPD responded to a crash involving two cars at the intersection of Bowser Avenue and Oxford Street.

Police’s initial investigation found that an SUV was traveling North on Bowser and was proceeding across Oxford when a passenger car, heading West on Oxford at a “high rate of speed and passing other vehicles,” struck the SUV. The impact forced the SUV to leave the roadway and strike a building, according to police.

The passenger car continued a short distance and came to rest along the side of the road.

Three total people were injured in the crash. They were all transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries. However, a short time later one male adult victim was downgraded to having life-threatening injuries.

This incident remains under investigation.