3 hurt when pickup hits vehicle in Kosciusko County crash

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Three Warsaw residents were hurt in a crash in northern Kosciusko County Friday morning.

The crash happened around 10:15 a.m. at the intersection of Armstrong Road and C.R. 200 East, east of Leesburg.

According to a Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office report, Spencer Shilling, 60, of Warsaw was headed west on Armstrong Road in a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado when a northbound 2005 Chrysler Pacifica driven by Javier Garza, 25, of Warsaw crossed into his path.

The pickup broadsided the Chrysler’s passenger side.

Garza and Shilling were both taken to a Warsaw hospital for evaluation. Garza’s passenger – 21-year-old James Mudd of Warsaw – was airlifted from the scene to a Fort Wayne hospital.

Police said all three suffered non-life-threatening injuries.