3 hurt when ATV drives into the path of car in Van Wert County

OHIO CITY, Ohio (WANE) – Troopers from the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol were dispatched just after noon Sunday to a report of a serious crash at the intersection of State Route 118 and Wren Landeck Road in Van Wert County.

An investigation determined a Polaris Ranger “side-by-side” ATV operated by Gordon E. Keith, 46, of Plainville, Indiana was westbound on Wren Landeck Road and pulled into the path of a southbound 2014 Toyota Prius being operated by Karen Feasby, 77, of Convoy, Ohio.

Keith had two passengers aboard the ATV. Riding in the front passenger seat was Caleb J. Radulewicz, 29, of Van Wert, Ohio, and in the back seat was Kory W. Kline, 20, of Rockford, Ohio.

Radulewicz was ejected from the ATV and suffered critical injuries. He was flown to a Fort Wayne hospital. Keith and Kline suffered serious injuries and were transported to another hospital.

Feasby had two passengers in her vehicle. All three occupants were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Assisting Troopers at the scene were the Van Wert Sheriff’s Office, Ohio City Fire and EMS, Wren EMS, Van Wert City Fire and EMS and Hague’s Towing and Recovery and Two A’s Towing. State Route 118 was closed for approximately one hour and thirty minutes.

Although restraints were available in the ATV, they were not being utilized by the occupants. The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds motorists to always wear safety belts and to never drive impaired or distracted.