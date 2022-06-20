DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) Three people were hurt, two critically, following a crash early Monday morning at an intersection in DeKalb County.

Investigators determined that Stephani Emenhiser, 44, of Spencerville was heading north on State Road 1 at around 4:40 a.m. when for unknown reasons, she failed to yield at the intersection with State Road 8 and CR 63. according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department.

She drove into the path of a Chevy Malibu heading west by Jacob Akerman, 38, of Hicksville, Ohio. The force of the impact pushed Emenhiser’s Ford Edge into a Dodge Ram driven by Darryl Eicher, Jr., 39, of Butler. The edge overturned on the truck before coming to rest.

Emenhiser was unconscious and had a laceration to her head. Akerman broke an ankle and complained of head pain, while Eicher suffered a head laceration. All three were taken to a hospital with Emenhiser and Akerman initially listed in critical condition.