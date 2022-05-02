FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Three people were hospitalized after a crash involving four vehicles on West Washington Center Road.

Several people called 911 around 7:10 Sunday night to report the crash, near the West Street intersection. According to Fort Wayne police, the crash involved a motorcycle, an SUV, and two passenger cars.

A preliminary investigation found the motorcycle was traveling westbound on Washington Center Road and slowed for traffic near West Street. A passenger car traveling behind failed to slow down and rear-ended the motorcycle. The crash forced the motorcycle into oncoming traffic, where it hit a passenger car traveling eastbound on Washington Center. The passenger car that rear-ended the motorcycle also crossed into oncoming traffic and stuck the SUV.

Paramedics took the man who was driving the motorcycle to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. A woman riding on the motorcycle was transported to a hospital in serious condition. A woman riding in the front seat of the SUV was also taken to a hospital in stable condition. The drivers and passengers of the remaining vehicles did not require any medical treatment at the scene.

The driver and passenger of the motorcycle were not wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

The drivers of all three vehicles remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators. This incident remains under investigation by the City of Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.