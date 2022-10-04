ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Three people were hospitalized after a crash Tuesday morning in Adams County.

The crash happened around 7:20 a.m. at the intersection of C.R. 200 W and C.R. 500 N, about 2 miles west of Decatur.

According to a report from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, a black Chevrolet Impala was southbound on C.R. 200 W when it failed to stop at a stop sign and drove into the path of an eastbound Ford Edge. The Ford hit the passenger side of the Chevrolet.

Both vehicles ran off the roadway and hit a utility pole, the report said.

The scene of a crash at C.R. 200 W and 500 N on Oct. 4, 2022, is shown. (Adams County Sheriff's Office)

The driver of the Chevrolet – 25-year-old Cameron J. Southworth of Dunkirk – suffered facial and back injuries and was hospitalized. A 14-year-old passenger was also hospitalized with serious injuries, the report said. Another passenger in the Chevrolet – an 8-year-old – was not hurt.

The driver of the Ford – Angela Bynum of Craigville – was hospitalized, as well, though the extent of her injuries were not reported.