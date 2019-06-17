3 hurt, 1 airlifted, in off-road vehicle crash

BLACKFORD COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Three women were hurt, including one critically, when the off-road vehicle they were riding on rolled over in Blackford County Sunday afternoon.

Police and medics were called around 5:15 p.m. Sunday to the 3700 block of East S.R. 18.

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources report, 62-year-old Cynthia Beeks of Montpelier was operating a side-by-side UTV in a field with two passengers aboard. Beeks tried to take a sharp turn at a high rate of speed, but the ORV rolled over and pinned Beeks beneath it.

Beeks and the passengers – 48-year-old Tammy Garrett of Alexandria and 48-year-old Kristin Roberts of Alexandria – were taken by an ambulance to Blackford County Hospital. Garrett and Roberts suffered minor injuries; Beeks was ultimately flown to a Fort Wayne hospital in critical condition.

Conservation officers said the women did not have permission to operate the ORV in the field where the crash occurred. None were wearing any protective gear.

Authorities are still investigating the crash.