DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department investigated a crash Saturday night when an intersection was mistaken for a four-way stop.

The investigation found around 7:14 p.m., a 2010 Toyota Camry driven by John Granger of Edgerton, Ohio was headed eastbound and stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of CR 40 and SR 1. The driver told police he thought it was a four-way stop, so he proceeded in front of a 2019 Ford Escape driving southbound, resulting in a T-bone crash. Both vehicles came to a stop on the southeast side of the intersection.

Police reported all three riding in the Escape were injured. The driver- Ian Hand, 31, of Auburn- and his two passengers- Matthew Granger, 29, of Kansas, and Connie Granger, 60, of Edgerton, Ohio- were all taken to the hospital in “fair condition,” police reported.