3 hospitalized after fiery crash on I-69 in Steuben County; trucker cited

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A fiery 3-vehicle crash on Interstate 69 in Steuben County sent three drivers to the hospital Friday afternoon.

Police and medics were called around 5:30 p.m to the northbound lanes of Interstate 69, about 2 miles south of the U.S. 20 interchange, on a report of a multi-vehicle crash. There, a semi, a van and a SUV all collided.

(Steuben County Sheriff’s Office)

According to a report from the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, a white 2017 Kenworth bobtail tractor driven by 29-year-old Nai Ye Koko of Troy, NY was traveling northbound on I-69 behind a white 2010 Ford Econoline Van driven by 46-year-old Nathan Hadfield of Coldwater, MI when northbound traffic began to slow due to high traffic ahead of an upcoming lane restriction.

As traffic slowed, the semi rear-ended van, which “burst into flames” upon impact, the report said.

The van was then pushed into a 2003 Ford Expedition driven by 61-year-old John Neal of Wilmington, Ohio.

All three drivers were taken to a local hospital for treatment, but none were critically hurt.

Koko was cited for following too close and issued a written warning for unsafe speed. Police said the road surface was wet.