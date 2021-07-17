3 hospitalized after fiery crash on I-69 in Steuben County; trucker cited

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A fiery 3-vehicle crash on Interstate 69 in Steuben County sent three drivers to the hospital Friday afternoon.

Police and medics were called around 5:30 p.m to the northbound lanes of Interstate 69, about 2 miles south of the U.S. 20 interchange, on a report of a multi-vehicle crash. There, a semi, a van and a SUV all collided.

(Steuben County Sheriff’s Office)

According to a report from the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, a white 2017 Kenworth bobtail tractor driven by 29-year-old Nai Ye Koko of Troy, NY was traveling northbound on I-69 behind a white 2010 Ford Econoline Van driven by 46-year-old Nathan Hadfield of Coldwater, MI when northbound traffic began to slow due to high traffic ahead of an upcoming lane restriction.

As traffic slowed, the semi rear-ended van, which “burst into flames” upon impact, the report said.

The van was then pushed into a 2003 Ford Expedition driven by 61-year-old John Neal of Wilmington, Ohio.

All three drivers were taken to a local hospital for treatment, but none were critically hurt.

Koko was cited for following too close and issued a written warning for unsafe speed. Police said the road surface was wet.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss