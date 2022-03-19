Ashlynn McClain mugshot, courtesy of the Whitley County Jail

Mia Griffin mugshot, courtesy of the Whitley County Jail

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Three suspects have been arrested in alleged connection to the death of a Fort Wayne man found in a ditch earlier this week, Indiana State Police said.

Investigators found and arrested the alleged suspects, all from Fort Wayne, between Friday night and Saturday morning on the following charges:

Mia S. Griffin, 34, of Fort Wayne was arrested in Fort Wayne. She is now in the Whitley County Jail facing a preliminary charge of aiding in murder.

Robert Thomas Drake, 27, of Fort Wayne was arrested in Logansport and taken to the Cass County Jail. When he is transferred to the Whitley County Jail, he will be booked into custody on a preliminary charge of murder.

Ashlynn McClain, 20, of Fort Wayne was arrested in Walton and taken to the Whitley County jail, being held on a preliminary charge of aiding in murder.

Curtis E. Thomas was found dead with a gunshot wound in a Whitley County ditch Monday. The investigation is ongoing.