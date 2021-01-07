3 fishermen rescued after falling through ice

STROH, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Conservation Officers rescued three fishermen who fell through the ice on Big Turkey Lake on Wednesday.

At approximately 3:30 p.m., the county communications center reports receiving a 911 call that fishermen had fallen through the ice near the 10200 West block of County Road 475 South.

Brad Levitz, 61, of LaGrange and his son, Bradley Levitz, 40, of Hudson, were attempting to walk on the ice to go fishing when the incident occurred, the press release said. Brad Levitz, realizing the danger, began to return to shore when his son fell through the ice approximately 200 yards from shore. Jason Smith, 48, of Auburn, and Bert Wolfe, 47, of Albion, who were fishing nearby, helped the Bradley Levitz out of the water and the three attempted to return to the shore.

Smith, Wolfe and Bradley Levitz fell through the ice approximately 60 yards from shore and were assisted out of the water and onto land by fire personnel on scene, the press release said.

Smith and Wolfe were treated on the scene by medics and released. Bradley Levitz was transported by ambulance to Cameron Memorial Hospital in Angola for evaluation.

Indiana Conservation Officers are urge anglers to refrain from ice fishing in the area due to the recent above-freezing temperatures.