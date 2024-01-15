BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) – Firefighters from three different departments worked Monday afternoon to put out the flames at a home in Bluffton.

Fire crews from Bluffton, Decatur and Liberty Township responded to a fire at a house in the 500 block of West Central Avenue.

“It’s really impressive how quickly they came out here,” a neighbor told WANE 15.

After a couple of hours, firefighters were still working to contain the smoke. Any injuries have not been confirmed, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story.