3 finalists for Allen County judicial position submitted to Gov. Holcomb

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Allen Superior Court Judicial Nominating Commission has announced its three nominees to fill an upcoming judicial vacancy.

The Commission selected the following nominees:

Magistrate Ashley Hand

Magistrate Sherry Hartzler

Magistrate Lori Morgan

The three nominees will be submitted to Governor Eric Holcomb for consideration. He will name a Superior Court judge, the court said. Under state law, the Commission must submit to the governor a list of three candidates with written evaluations of each candidate. Governor Holcomb will have 60 days to make an appointment to the Allen Superior Court after receiving the list.

A vacancy on the Allen Superior Court will occur in May 2021 when Judge Charles F. Pratt retires.