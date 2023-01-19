FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Three adults were able to safely evacuate a burning home on Warsaw Street late Wednesday night.

The fire started around 11:40 p.m. at a home in the 3900 block of Warsaw. When fire crews arrived, they could see flames through a second story window.

It took less than 20 minutes to get the fire under control. The fire damage was mostly contained to a bedroom, but the entire second floor has smoke damage.

No one was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department was assisted by AEP, NIPSCO, Neighborhood Code, the Red Cross, Three Rivers Ambulance Authority, and Fort Wayne police.