3 dogs rescued from burning home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne firefighters rescued three dogs from a burning home on Allendale Drive.

A neighbor reported the fire around 11:50 Monday night, after seeing flames behind 5825 Allendale.

When firefighters arrived, the entire back of the house was on fire and flames had extended into the attic. It took about 20 minutes to get the fire under control. The home has heavy fire damage, along with smoke and water damage.

No people were inside at the time, but firefighters rescued three dogs – two of which had to be revived.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.