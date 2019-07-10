3 day grand opening planned for Promenade Park

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After two years of construction, downtown Fort Wayne’s Promenade Park is ready to open this weekend.

Riverfront Fort Wayne and the city will celebrate the moment with a three-day event packed with activities around the park’s many areas Friday through Sunday.

It’ll feature arts and crafts, music, and other performances, along with several water-related activities to showcase the park’s proximity to the Saint Mary’s River. Those include a kayak parade, a dragon boat race, a boat floatilla, and a special river lighting.

WANE 15 will have live coverage of the grand opening and continuing throughout the weekend, both on WANE 15, and here on wane.com.

It’s set to be a spectacular event at the corner of Superior and Harrison streets downtown.

The opening of Promenade Park has been highly-anticipated, but it hasn’t come without some challenges along the way.

The grand opening was supposed to happen in June, but an exceptionally wet spring slowed construction efforts and caused some issues for crews.

With just hours to go, project leaders say everything is looking good and on schedule. Crews have been putting the final touches on everything for the past few weeks.

Now complete, the park features a pavilion that can host up to 300 people, a plaza, an elevated tree canopy trail, and a children’s play area among other things.











The project is part of phase 1 of Fort Wayne’s Riverfront Development efforts. Other improvement and development projects are expected to continue over the next several years.

For a detailed schedule of all of the Grand Opening events, CLICK HERE.