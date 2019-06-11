3 children who died after Amish carriage crash ID’d

A damaged truck sits on the side of the road after an accident involving a horse-drawn carriage on Friday, June 7, 2019 in California Township, Mich. Michigan State Police said the pick up truck was headed southbound when the driver rear ended an Amish, horse-drawn carriage. Two adults and five children were ejected from the carriage. (Don Reid/The Daily Reporter via AP)

ALGANSEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A funeral home has identified three children who died in southern Michigan after the Amish horse-drawn carriage they were riding in was struck by a driver accused of being drunk.

Beams Funeral Home of Fremont, Indiana, identifies them as 6-year-old Lillian Graber, 4-year-old Moses Graber and 2-year-old Jacob Graber. Lillian and Jacob died at Friday’s crash scene and Moses died at a hospital.

Police say they were among five children and their parents were ejected in the crash. The mother and another child were seriously injured.

The pickup driver, 21-year-old Tyler Frye, was charged with drunken driving causing death and serious injury. Jail records show an attorney visited him, but a law firm representative declined comment.

The crash happened in Branch County’s Algansee Township, near Michigan’s boundary with Indiana and home to Amish communities.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.