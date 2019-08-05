3 children safe after vehicle rolls over in Huntington Co

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A woman and her three children are safe after their vehicle rolled over in Huntington County.

According to authorities, a woman was driving with her three children on Old Fort Wayne Road around 10:00 a.m. when their vehicle went off the road and rolled over.

The children, ages 3 1/2 years, 2 years, and 7 months, were all wearing proper child restraining devices and were not hurt.

The woman was also wearing her seat belt and was not injured.

As the popular phrase goes, “Never give up until they buckle up.” It can be the difference of a life.