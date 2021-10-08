3 children hospitalized after vehicle hits Amish buggy in Berne

BERNE, Ind. (WANE) — An Amish buggy was struck by a vehicle in Berne Friday morning, injuring three children.

Police and medics were called around 8 a.m. to the 600 block of East 700 South on a report that a vehicle hit an Amish buggy.

According to an Adams County Sheriff’s Office report, Carrisa J. Templin, 28, of Berne was headed east on C.R. 700 South near C.R. 100 East. The report said the buggy, carrying six children and operated by a 13-year-old child, pulled out of a driveway and did not yield the right-of-way to the vehicle, and it was struck.

One child was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital with life-threating injuries, and two others were hospitalized with non-life-threating injuries. Three other children received minor scratches and refused medical treatment, the report said.