STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — 3 have been arrested following an altercation that left 1 hospitalized Friday night in Steuben County.

On Friday, just after 11:00 p.m., the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a physical altercation taking place in the 4100 block of West CR 135 S in Pleasant Township. Reports initially revealed that multiple people were fighting and weapons were possibly involved.

Once Sheriff’s Deputies arrived on the scene they found that an alleged victim had already left the scene to get treatment for their injuries. Deputies then went to the hospital where they found a 33-year-old male victim suffering from multiple head injuries and facial injuries. The victim was later transported to a Fort Wayne hospital for further treatment.

After detectives conducted multiple interviews about the incident, a preliminary investigation revealed that 4 victims were involved, 3 males and 1 female. The altercation occurred over an allegedly inappropriate gesture at a birthday party from a male guest to a female guest. After the preliminary investigation, the Sheriff’s Department was able to develop a probable cause and charge three individuals.

The three individuals arrested were;

Benny Joe Medina, 26, of Hamilton, IN preliminarily charged with Level 5 felony battery resulting in serious injury and Class B misdemeanor criminal mischief.

Joseph Lupercio-Soto, 28, of Angola, IN preliminarily charged with Level 5 felony battery resulting in serious injury and Class B misdemeanor criminal mischief.

Jacob Lupercio-Soto, 23, of Angola, IN preliminarily charged with Class A misdemeanor battery resulting in injury and Class B misdemeanor criminal mischief.

All suspects were taken into custody and are being held at the Steuben County Jail without bond.

This case remains under investigation.