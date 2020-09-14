3 airlifted after car pulls in front of motorcycle in Marion

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

MARION, Ind. (WANE) — Three people were airlifted from a crash in Grant County midday Sunday.

Police and medics were called around 12:30 p.m. to S.R. 9 just north of Spencer Avenue in Marion on a report of a two-vehicle crash.

According to an Indiana State Police report, Jimmicia Drake, 28, of Marion was headed southbound on S.R. 9 in a 1993 Chevrolet Caprice. Drake attempted to turn east into an alleyway and pulled into the path of a 2009 Harley Davidson FXC motorcycle operated by 36-year-old Adam Ethedridge of Marion.

Ethedridge and a passenger – 34-year-old Ashley Ethedridge – were both thrown from the motorcycle when it struck the vehicle on its passenger side. They were airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital, Adam with life-threatening injuries and Ashley with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

A passenger in the Chevrolet – Andre Bass, 43, of Marion – was also airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Drake was taken to a local hospital and treated and released.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss