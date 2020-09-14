3 airlifted after car pulls in front of motorcycle in Marion

MARION, Ind. (WANE) — Three people were airlifted from a crash in Grant County midday Sunday.

Police and medics were called around 12:30 p.m. to S.R. 9 just north of Spencer Avenue in Marion on a report of a two-vehicle crash.

According to an Indiana State Police report, Jimmicia Drake, 28, of Marion was headed southbound on S.R. 9 in a 1993 Chevrolet Caprice. Drake attempted to turn east into an alleyway and pulled into the path of a 2009 Harley Davidson FXC motorcycle operated by 36-year-old Adam Ethedridge of Marion.

Ethedridge and a passenger – 34-year-old Ashley Ethedridge – were both thrown from the motorcycle when it struck the vehicle on its passenger side. They were airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital, Adam with life-threatening injuries and Ashley with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

A passenger in the Chevrolet – Andre Bass, 43, of Marion – was also airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Drake was taken to a local hospital and treated and released.

The crash remains under investigation.