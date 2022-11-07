FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A ‘sweet’ screening of Napoleon Dynamite is coming to the Embassy Theatre next year, featuring a conversation on stage with three of the comedy’s cast members.

The Embassy announced Monday on social media that Jon Heder, Efren Ramirez and Jon Gries- Napoleon, Pedro and Uncle Rico respectively- are coming on stage for a conversation with the audience after a special screening of the 2004 film.

The event is set for Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. Find details here.

The Embassy has announced similar events in the past, like The Princess Bride featuring Cary Elwes and an upcoming screening of a Star Trek film with William Shatner.