3-1-1 problems back for Fort Wayne residents trying to report trash issues

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne residents were again not able to file service requests Saturday due to technical difficulties on the city’s 3-1-1 website.

The home page has a list of resident services where users can report problems like missed garbage or recycling. WANE 15 searched addresses in every city quadrant for each type of service request. Each entry prompted the message “Address entered not in Fort Wayne city limits.”

The address for the Memorial Coliseum registered as not being within city limits.

Residents throughout the area continue to have problems with Red River Waste Solutions missing trash pickups. The only way to report issues is by calling 311 or visiting the website or app.

WANE 15 first reported on the problem Thursday morning, and it was resolved within a few hours.

WANE 15 has reached out to the city about the issue.