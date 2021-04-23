2Toms opens barrel room to expand beer-aging program and create event space

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 2Toms Brewery opened its brand new barrel room to the public last week and has so far been a popular addition.

Tom Carpenter, the owner of 2Toms, opened up the room with the intention of it serving as an event space, “We’ve done a beer dinner, people can have special events in here whether it be a rehearsal dinner, a birthday party, even business meetings throughout the week we are looking for this to be a cool and unique space for people.”

Carpenter said that this addition expands their beer-aging program to fifty-plus vessels. According to him, 2Toms is locally known for aging a lot of beer.

