2Toms Brewing taps into winter spirit with Firkin Festival

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A new winter festival hit the Summit City on Saturday.

2Toms Brewery introduced Firkin Festival, where they tapped Firkins, which are quarter-barrels of beer, outside of their business under a heated igloo. The weather was not as cold as they expected it to be, but they still had fun all while being COVID-conscious.

“It’s important to give people some hope,” said Tom Carpenter, an owner of 2Toms. “We’re slowly getting to the other side of things and you’re seeing some positive results, positive trends. People need to have a bit of fun and a bit of hope with things. We’ve shown you can do things responsibly in a fun way and allow people to have a little bit of normal.”

Guest breweries also made their way to the festival to pour up some delicious brews. Sam Harness and Blue Pluto were the day’s entertainment.