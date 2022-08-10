STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Another person has died as a result of a crash in Steuben County last week.

The crash happened just before 4 p.m. Aug. 5 on S.R. 120 near C.R. 850 West, a mile east of Orland.

According to police, a blue 2007 Nissan Titan pickup truck driven by 50-year-old Donald Gene Squires of Howe was traveling westbound on S.R. 120 when it drifted left of the center line and hit an eastbound silver 2012 Volkswagen car.

The two vehicles appeared to have collided nearly head-on, police determined.

A woman in the front passenger seat of the Volkswagen – 33-year-old Breanna Jeanne Bright of rural Fremont – was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver – 43-year-old Lonnie Lee Bright of rural Fremont – and two children were hospitalized in critical condition.

On Wednesday, the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office said Lonnie Bright had succumbed to his injuries and died.

One of the children – 5-year-old Journey Bright – still remains hospitalized in critical condition. Granger Bright, who is 3 months old, was treated at a local hospital and has since been released.

The sheriff’s office said neither drugs nor alcohol were believed to be a factor in the crash.