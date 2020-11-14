2nd Distribution of Farmers to Families Food Boxes in Arcola

ARCOLA, Ind. (WANE) – Another round of food boxes from the Department of Agriculture to help farmers, packers, distributors and families throughout the pandemic will start next Saturday in Arcola.

The free boxes contain 25 pounds worth of fruits, vegetables, meat, and dairy products. It’s a part of the “Farmers to Family” program funded by the U-S-D-A to help farmers impacted by the pandemic sell off excess product.

This is the second time the Arcola and Lake Chapel United Methodist Churches along with St. Patrick’s Catholic Church of Arcola have hosted a distribution site.

“It gave the farmers an outlet, the government bought this food from them and then the packers had the opportunity to get it ready for market and the truckers had the opportunity to bring it to the different distribution points and each of those steps put people to work,” said Arcola United Methodist Co-Pastor Nikki Marker.

The dates and times of the distributions are:

Saturday, Nov. 21 at 10 a.m.

Monday, Nov. 23 at 4 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 30 at 4 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 5 at 10 a.m.

The boxes can be picked up at Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church of Arcola. Those picking up food just need to open their car trunk and a volunteer will place a box of food inside. The address is 12305 Arcola Road.

Anyone interested in volunteering for the food distribution is encouraged to contact Marker at (260) 578-1456.