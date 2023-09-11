FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Amani Family Services is hosting their second annual “Welcoming Week” through September 16th. The public is invited to come out and meet new community members by sharing culture, food, dancing, and more.

Welcoming Week has 4 events on the way this week, including one happening today at the Allen County Public Library – Main Branch:

Monday, September 11 — Immigration Report Card

Wednesday, September 13 — EIN Learning Sessions

Friday, September 15 — Welcoming Fort Wayne Awards

Saturday, September 16 — Dine and Dance Around the World

Keiara Carr, Director of Mission Advancement at Amani Family Services, says “It’s so important to understand how culture and inclusion is really important for everyone here in Allen County. When we recognize each other’s cultures, we understand each other a little bit better. It’s really an opportunity to learn about someone who may different than you and also understand how you may be similar in ways that you didn’t think of before.”

A link to Amani Family Service’s website can be found here: amanifamilyservices.org/

Additional Welcoming Week information, including times and locations, can be found here: amanifamilyservices.org/welcoming-week