2nd annual Trot the Trails fundraiser takes place Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The 2nd annual Trot the Trails fundraiser is taking place Saturday at the former Lakeside Golf Course and the Rivergreenway.

The six and a half mile, each way, trail will be open to horses from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Registration begins at 9 a.m., and horses can enter the trail until noon.

Photo courtesy of Dawn Ritchie

There is no need to register early. Riders can sign up on site and pay the fee of $10 per horse rider, the press release said.

The Trot the Trails event serves as a fundraiser for Three Rivers Horse Trails Inc., an organization trying to build equestrian trails in Allen County. The money raised goes directly to helping support the organization.

“Normally horses are not allowed on our multi-use trails. But since we don’t have any equestrian trails here in Allen County, and we have the largest population of horses for any county in the state of Indiana, we’re trying to provide more opportunity for more horses to enjoy our trails,” explains Dawn Ritchie, Greenways & Trails manager and Three Rivers Horse Trails, Inc board member.

Horse trailer parking will be at the 24/30 Surplus located at 820 N Coliseum Blvd. Once registered, horses can enter onto the former Lakeside Golf Course property where riders will find two, two-mile long looped paths that intersect with the Rivergreenway.

Photo courtesy of Lynn Sroufe

Signs will be up on the Rivergreenway warning pedestrians and bikers of the event as well as reminding them to yield to the horses.

While there are not horses to rent and ride, horse lovers are encouraged to stop by the Daryl B. Cobin Memorial Park/Carrington Field, the North River Rd. Trailhead, the Boat Ramp in the 7000 Block of North River Rd. or at the American Legion Post 47.

COVID-19 guidelines are in place:

Anyone close to someone else needs to wear a mask (i.e. the registration line, etc.)

Social distancing

More information on Trot the Trails can be found on the event’s Facebook page.