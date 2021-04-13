2nd Annual Radio Cares: Feeding America Radiothon to take place Wednesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Adams Radio Group Fort Wayne announced it is teaming up with radio stations across America for the 2nd Annual Radio Cares: Feeding America Radiothon on Wednesday.

The grassroots charitable radiothon will raise money for Feeding America ® , the largest hunger relief organization in the U.S., with a member network of 200 food banks. All donations go directly to Feeding America, the organization said.

From midnight to midnight on Wednesday listeners can visit any Adams Radio Group station website and click on RadioCares.org to donate. Donations can also be made by texting “RADIO” to 662266.

“With an increasing number of people in America in need, food shortages are at an all-time high. People who never dreamt they would need help feeding themselves or their families are showing up for food assistance,” said Kevin Musselman, Adams Radio Group VP / General Manager. “With the help of our community, we can restock food banks in cities and towns across the country. Please help if you can.”

Stations participating include: www.US933FM.com, www.HOT1079FORTWAYNE.com, www.963XKEcom, www.B969FM.com, www.LOUD1033.com, and www.1039WAYNEFM.com.