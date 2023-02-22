WABASH, Ind. (WANE) — Downtown Wabash will offer its own celebration of St. Patrick’s Day with the return of the Leprechaun-Con Bar Crawl Friday, March 3.

The event is part of Downtown Wabash’s monthly First Friday events and will feature six independently-owned businesses in Wabash:

– Market Street Grill

– JoJo’s Olfactory & Co.

– 4 Partners in Crime

– Moon Dog

– Charley Creek Inn: Wine & Cheese Bar

– The Franklin Mobile Bar

Participants are encouraged to dress in as much green as possible and follow the bar crawl map for St. Patrick’s Day-themed food, drinks and shopping deals.

During the event, people can also grab a free Wabash Cultural District Coupon Booklet.

The bar crawl will take place from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.