29th Annual Day of Caring to kick off Wednesday

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — 74 community projects will be completed during United Way’s 29th Annual Day of Caring this Wednesday.

65 teams will be sent throughout Allen County to work on both indoor and outdoor projects ranging from gardening, painting, cleaning, organizing, and more to benefit local nonprofits, individuals and other agencies.

Teams and projects are split into four quadrants around Allen County– North, East, South, and West. Lunch will be provided to the team members at local food trucks stationed in each quadrant to celebrate their hard work.

The event kicks off Wednesday at 8 a.m. No breakfast celebration or post-event celebration will take place this year.

For more information on the Day of Caring event, visit the United Way of Allen County website.