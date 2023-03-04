FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Science Central hosted the 28th Annual Doctor’s Day Saturday where local hospital networks aimed to teach children about health and safety.
Created by the FWMS-Alliance, an 84-year-old charitable organization, the health-career fair also educates children and their families about tips on nutrition, safety and fitness.
The event offered interactive exhibits including watching a cow eye dissection; using a da Vinci surgical robot and touching brain, lung and heart specimens.
The FWMS-Alliance is comprised of the Fort Wayne Medical Society, Indiana University Health, Lutheran Health Network, Parkview Health and SYM Financial Advisors.