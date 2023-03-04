FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Science Central hosted the 28th Annual Doctor’s Day Saturday where local hospital networks aimed to teach children about health and safety.

Created by the FWMS-Alliance, an 84-year-old charitable organization, the health-career fair also educates children and their families about tips on nutrition, safety and fitness.

Fort Wayne Komets mascot Icy D. Eagle plays with an Operation board game at the 28th Annual Doctor’s Day at Science Central on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Science Central hosted the annual event, which is overseen by the FWMS-Alliance.

The event offered interactive exhibits including watching a cow eye dissection; using a da Vinci surgical robot and touching brain, lung and heart specimens.

The FWMS-Alliance is comprised of the Fort Wayne Medical Society, Indiana University Health, Lutheran Health Network, Parkview Health and SYM Financial Advisors.