28 Media Arts students showcase work at Eagles Theatre

WABASH, Ind. (WANE) — The Media Arts Program, a collaboration of Honeywell Arts & Entertainment and the Heartland Career Center, showcased original photography, audio, video, scriptwriting, and editing projects by the 2020-21 class on Tuesday at Eagles Theatre.

Launched in 2017, the Media Arts Program prepares high school students for careers in business and/or media-related industries by developing their understanding of professional business practices, written and verbal communication skills, and industry tools, Honeywell said. In its fifth year, the program took place in Eagles Theatre for the first time, where the INGUARD Editing Suite and Haist Family Studio provided hands-on learning opportunities in audio/video production while the entire facility was utilized for project work, meetings and presentations.

Jessica Keffaber, Education Media Manager at Honeywell Arts & Entertainment, served as the instructor for the 28-member class that included students from MSD of Wabash County and North Miami, Oak Hill, Peru, and Wabash High Schools. Honeywell said nine were graduating seniors.

2020-21 Media Arts students include:

MSD of Wabash County

Kaleb Bruning (11)

Jaxton Coyne (12)

Cage DuBois (12)

North Miami High School

Ross Gosnell (11)

Lonnie Johnston (11)

Oak Hill

Joyce Harvey (11)

Trenton Moore (11)

Peru

Layla Durocher (11)

Wabash High School

Jada Caudill (12)

Greyson DeBoard (11)

Justin Garrett (11)

Jaqobie Griffith (12)

Ethan Hall (11)

Lakenya Haney (11)

Jared Harner (11)

Marcus Haynes (11)

Quinn Haynes (11)

Haley Higgins (12)

Ceyonna Hubbard (11)

Jacob James (12)

Breanna Keefer (11)

Ethan Lewis (12)

Bryce Minnick (11)

Trystin Music (11)

Gavin Nique (11)

Aaron Picklesimer (12)

Brendan Rowan (11)

Zach Smith (12)

For more information on educational offerings of Honeywell Arts & Entertainment, visit HoneywellArts.org.