28 domestic violence shelters awarded total of $500K by Indiana Criminal Justice Institute

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute (ICJI) announced it has awarded a total of $500,000 to 28 domestic violence shelters in Indiana through the Social Services Block Grant (SSBG) program. SSBG is funded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The funding will be used to provide emergency shelter to survivors of domestic violence and their dependents, ICJI said.

“Supporting victim-serving organizations is foundational to our agency’s mission,” said Devon McDonald, ICJI Executive Director. “These grants will better position Indiana’s domestic violence shelters to meet the needs of survivors across the state.”

Since the SSBG program was established in 1981, broad discretion has been given to states over the funding priorities. This year, ICJI said the grants will be used to help offset the cost of certain operational expenses to include housing, food and other basic necessities. This will allow domestic violence shelters more flexibility and the opportunity to offer services in other areas, such as case management, legal advocacy and referral to other community resources, if needed.

“It’s important for families that are experiencing domestic violence to know that they have access to services and a safe environment,” said Kim Lambert, ICJI Victim Services Division Director. “We’re proud to come alongside dozens of organizations in Indiana that provide that frontline support.”

Click here for a list of the 2021 SSBG award recipients. The award period for this grant is from July 1 to Dec. 31. The projects and funding amounts were approved by the ICJI Board of Trustees in June.

Visit the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute to learn more.