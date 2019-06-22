27th annual Covington Art Fair offers art and shopping

The weekend of June 22nd fine art will fill Covington Plaza for a two-day fair. The annual Covington Art Fair features items from over 90 artists and provides an up-close look at all the plaza has to offer.

Some of the shops at Covington Plaza feature high fashion, specialty large shops, gourmet restaurants, spa, and more.

The art fair features artists on-hand with one-of-a-kind artwork from every medium.

The two-day event includes live jazz music, food trucks, merchants with special items and demonstrations. Admission is free to the event.

The fair is open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Sunday from 11-4. Covington Plaza is located at 6334 W Jefferson Blvd.