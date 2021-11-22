26th annual ‘Stuff a Bus’ food drive ends Wednesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The 26th annual Classic Hits 101.7, WLDE “Stuff a Bus” Food Drive with Associated Churches Food Bank will be collecting donations at Georgetown Square through Wednesday.

“The holidays are almost here and we want to help those in need, even if it’s just providing a few groceries, during these difficult times,” said Captain Chris, operations manager of Classic Hits 101.7 WLDE.

Fort Wayne residents are encouraged to donate non-perishable food items during the following hours:

Monday: 5:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday: 5:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday: 5:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

In addition to donating non-perishables, people can give a monetary donation by texting “bus” to 44321 or by donating here.

“We really need all the food that can be collected because during COVID we saw more people than ever coming to the food pantries. We’ve given our food pantries 20% extra food each month. So, it’s just very important to bring this to the community,” said Kelley Bawmann, director of development for Associated Churches of Allen County.

This year’s goal is to beat last year’s donation totals: 2,000 pounds of food and $16,000.

The proceeds will be distributed to 21 food pantries which will give food to families in the community who are in need.