FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Buddy Walk is returning for its 25-year to honor the accomplishments and abilities of our friends with Down Syndrome.

The Buddy Walk, sponsored by the Down Syndrome Association of Northeast Indiana (DSANI), is an event used to raise money for the association’s year-round events and resources through a walk around Parkview Field. The field will open at 9:00 a.m. with the opening ceremony starting at 9:50 a.m. and the walk itself beginning at 10:15 a.m.

The event will feature activities for all ages with a new 21+ area for those to enjoy mocktails and times with friends. The event will end with a dance party so bring your dancing shoes.

The event will take place September 9 starting at 9 a.m.

For more information about the Buddy Walk visit DSANI’s website.