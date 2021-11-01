$25K donated to Kosciusko Co. Jail Chemical Addiction Program

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The North Webster Church of God has donated $25,000 to Kosciusko County Sheriff Kyle P. Dukes and Jail Chemical Addiction Program (JCAP) Coordinator Courtney Jenkins. The money was raised by the congregation during the church’s annual Be Rich campaign.

The Sheriff’s Office said the money will be used to strengthen JCAP programming, curriculum and supply acquisition. Church members have also volunteered to assist with inmate educational courses at the jail and work release center.

“This is the largest financial contribution we have received for JCAP. I want to express my sincere gratitude to the North Webster Church of God for their generosity and compassion,” Sheriff Dukes said.