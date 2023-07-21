FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For 25 years, a free program in Fort Wayne has helped participants sharpen their skills in the lifetime sports of golf, tennis and swimming.

Lifetime Sports Academy has taught more than 31,300 kids athletic skills over the past quarter century. This year, kids ages 7 to 18 had group lessons in a 7-week program through June and July. A ceremony Friday at McMillen Park awarded the group of athletes, along with a celebration of 25 years of service.

The city’s Parks and Recreation department released statistics from this year: 1,735 golf lessons, 1,116 tennis lessons and 554 swim lessons took place through the academy, with more than 850 participants for 2023.