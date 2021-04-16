25 evacuate Las Lomas Mexican Grill after fire begins in storage area

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Twenty-five people at Las Lomas Mexican Grill self-evacuated after a fire began in the storage area Friday evening.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) dispatched crews to Las Lomas in the 2200 block of Fairfield Avenue just before 10 p.m. on reports of a fire. Responding crews found a small fire in the rear of the restaurant, and report that the fire was contained to a section of the wall in the storage area.

FWFD said the fire was under control within 10 minutes of arriving to the scene.

All 25 occupants had self evacuated the building before crews arrived. No one was injured.

FWFD said the cause of the fire is under investigation.