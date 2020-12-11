24th annual Santa on Tour event held on Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The MLK Club, Inc. will host the 24th annual Santa on Tour event Saturday, from noon to 2 p.m. outside the Fort Wayne Urban League located at 2135 S. Hanna St. 

In order to ensure the safety of everyone involved, this will be a drive-thru celebration, which requires participants to stay in their cars.

Gifts will be given to children ages 2 through 12 and food boxes will be distributed to families. The distribution will take place on Weisser Park Avenue.

The event is open to everyone. There will be lines for a food distribution and for present distribution.

In 2019, the MLK Club, Inc. served 350 people and the organization said they expect more this year.

