FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Gospel singers will come from all over the country to share their love for gospel music at the 24th annual Northern Gospel Singing Convention.

Over 30 different singers will be in attendance to feature various styles of gospel singing

Ticket prices for the show will vary, from $8 to $12, and concessions stand will be available for guests.

The convention happens on August 4 and 5, with concerts starting at 5 pm the first day and 12 and 4 pm the second. The event will happen at the Memorial Coliseum in Marion, Indiana.

For more information about the event head to the Northmen’s website.