FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating the theft of urns from Greenlawn Memorial Park.

According to police, 248 urns were stolen from the Covington Road cemetery. The value of the urns was estimated to be $124,000.

The picture below depicts the type of urns that were stolen.

Courtesy of the Fort Wayne Police Department.

The date the urns were stolen is not clear at this time.

WANE 15 has reached out the Greenlawn Memorial Park for comment and have not heard back.