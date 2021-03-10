2,200+ without power northwest of downtown Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Several pockets just northwest of downtown Fort Wayne are without power.

According to an Indiana Michigan Power outage map, four areas with less than 1,000 customers are without power as of 9:30 a.m. A short time later, one of the outages was restored.

Indiana Michigan Power outage map as of 9:30 a.m. March 10, 2021.

Off Lindenwood Avenue, 622 are in the dark. Farther south, off Leesburg Road, 579 are without power, and in the Hamilton area off Spring Street, 553 are without power.

An outage in the North Highlands area between State Boulevard and Spring Street was quickly restored.

WANE 15 has reached out to I&M to learn the cause of the outages.

Several intersections in the area are operating as 4-way stops.

According to the outage map, I&M estimates power will be restored by 1 p.m.